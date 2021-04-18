Tottenham eye Wolves' Nuno Santo as potential Jose Mourinho replacement - The Verdict

Tottenham could potentially replace Jose Mourinho with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs were top of the Premier League in December and all seemed well in north London. However, following the turn of the year results spiralled for Mourinho's side.

The club are now seventh in the English top-flight and need to make up considerable ground to still qualify for the Champions League. The club also suffered a shock early exit in the Europa League at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb.

Where did it go so wrong for Spurs?

It seems like a managerial change could be needed in north London and Tottenham are reportedly already eyeing a replacement for Mourinho.

According to the Daily Express, Spurs are interested in Wolves manager Santo.

Daniel Levy is apparently a major fan of the Premier League gaffer, who has managed to take the Molineux outfit from the Championship to the Europa League.

However, the question is, should Santo be Spurs' next manager?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes, and Josh Cole offer their verdicts below...

Tom Kelly

"Santo is ready to take the next step.

"The Portuguese manager has been incredibly successful with Wolves, guiding the club out of the Championship and securing back-to-back seventh-place finishes during their first two seasons back in the Premier League.

"This also feels somewhat reminiscent of Mauricio Pochettino's appointment, albeit Nuno employing a very different style of football, by hiring a foreign manager who has proved himself with a lesser team and is now ready to make the leap to a bigger side.

"This is Santo's chance to establish himself as a truly top-class manager."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely not, Daniel Levy's lost the plot with this idea.

"As impressive as Wolves have been, Nuno Espirito Santo's style of play simply isn't suited to a team such as Spurs.

"Indeed, the jarring part of Mourinho's appointment was the fact that Mauricio Pochettino had built a high-energy side, something not exactly synonymous with the self-proclaimed 'Special One.'

"While perhaps not as dour as his countryman, Nuno's style is all about counter-attacking, as he explained to Sky Sports. Clearly, that is a viable way to win games but Spurs have a tradition of a particular brand of football originally etched by Bill Nicholson.

"Given the size of the investment in the playing squad, Spurs have to aim for more than stealing wins on the break."

Sam Brookes

"What’s the point?

"One of the main criticisms of Mourinho this season has been his negative style of play, with Spurs seemingly happy to sit back and soak up pressure before trying to hit teams on the counter-attack.

"Santo uses a similar approach at Wolves, relying on the likes of Adama Traore and Pedro Neto to burst forwards at pace.

"If Tottenham are going to change their manager this summer, they should go for someone with a different mindset to Mourinho. This means bringing in a coach who will try to get his team to play on the front foot and with intensity, like we saw Spurs do under Pochettino.

"Replacing one safety-first manager with another seems a waste of time, and is unlikely to move Spurs up the table in a hurry."

Josh Cole

"Having been the architect behind Wolves' rise to prominence in recent years, Nuno may be the answer to Tottenham's woes as the club have ultimately failed to push on under the guidance of Mourinho.

"Having led his club to the Europa League last year, the 47-year-old's progress this season has been hampered by the unfortunate absence of Raul Jimenez who has proven to be a spectacular purchase.

"Indeed, whereas Mourinho's decision to draft in the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Matt Doherty has ultimately failed to pay off, Nuno's shrewd transfer business boosted by the club's links with Jorge Mendes has transformed Wolves' fortunes as Jimenez, Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio have all excelled at Premier League level to name just a few.

"Clearly Nuno knows how to get the best out of the talent Mendes' links can afford him and if he's able to get a few of those through the door at Spurs instead of Molineux, Levy could soon have a few masterstroke signings on his hands."

