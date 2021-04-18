Crystal Palace trivia: Which managers signed these 15 past & present Eagles players?

When you consider that Crystal Palace have only ever paid more than £20m on a player on two occasions during their history, it is incredibly impressive how they have managed to establish themselves as a mainstay in the Premier League.

In what was a relatively big move for the Eagles last summer, the arrival of Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers was an eye-catching signing due to the midfielder's impressive displays in the Championship.

A promising debut season for the 22-year-old has resulted in him being directly involved in six goals in the top-flight which is a tally he will be hoping to build upon in the coming weeks.

Yet whilst Palace have been able to draft in their fair share of hidden gems during their time in the Premier League, the decisions to take risks on the likes of Alexander Sorloth, Yaya Sanogo and Shola Ameobi ultimately failed to pay-off.

With the Eagles set for another season in the Premier League, it will be intriguing to see who they opt to recruit during the upcoming transfer window.

Here, we take a look back at 15 Palace signings and ask you to match the player with the manager who opted to bring him to Selhurst Park.

How many questions will you be able to get right on this quiz?

Have a go below!

1 of 15 Which Palace manager signed Christian Benteke? Roy Hodgson Alan Pardew Sam Allardyce Neil Warnock

News Now - Sport News