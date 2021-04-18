The footballing world has been rocked by reports that 12 of Europe's major clubs have agreed to breakaway and form a European Super League.

Every member of the Premier League's 'big six' has apparently agreed to the plans surrounding the creation of the controversial tournament, which would act as a direct rival to the UEFA Champions League.

The Premier League, the PFA and numerous football supporters' groups have already made their feelings of anger very clear.

It's pretty simply really, no one - apart from the cash-hungry owners of England's 'big six' - wants a European Super League.

That point has been echoed by various famous faces, including Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking to Reuters, the Scotsman stated that a European Super League would bring an end to "70 years of football history".

“Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football," Ferguson said. "Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup, for a small provincial club in Scotland it was like climbing Mount Everest.

“Everton are spending £500 million to build a new stadium with the ambition to play in Champions League. Fans all over love the competition as it is.

“In my time at United, we played in four Champions League finals and they were always the most special of nights.

“I’m not sure [if] Manchester United are involved in this, as I am not part of the decision making process."

Nothing but facts from Fergie.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also voiced his concern on the matter in a passionate post on Twitter.

"Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action," he wrote on the social media platform.

"They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country.

"The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps."

If those involved in the European Super League debacle didn't foresee a backlash of this magnitude, then they are incredibly naive.

The concept has been brought up plenty of times in the past and on each occasion, it has been condemned by high-profile figures within the sport.

Back in 2019, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told German publication Kicker that he was firmly against the creation of a European Super League.

"I hope this Super League will never happen," he said. "With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

"Of course, it is [financially] important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years?

"Who wants to see that every year?”

Jurgen, no real football fan wants to see that and we can only hope that the parties who seem desperate to damage a sport loved by billions realise that sooner rather than later.

