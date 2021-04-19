Football fans are still trying to process the idea of a European Super League.

Late Sunday evening, 12 of the continent's biggest clubs - including the Premier League's 'big six' - officially announced the creation of the controversial tournament.

The official statement from the newly-formed European Super League read: "Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs.

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juvetus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as Founding Clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season which is intended to commence as soon as practicable."

Prior to the official announcement, the likes of UEFA, the Professional Footballers' Association and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released statements criticising the proposal.

They were right to do so, as a European Super League will destroy modern football as we know it.

UEFA are livid with the situation and after the news was made official, the governing body said that any player operating in the new tournament will be banned from all of theirs and FIFA's competitions.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted: "After the #SuperLeague statement, this is the UEFA position: 'Every club and player participating in the Super League could be banned from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, European or International level'."

Wow. Things are turning ugly very, very quickly.

But wait, there's more. Teams that are excluded from their domestic leagues as a result of joining the European Super League will have to start their competition from the fifth category if they want to return, per Daily Mail.

So if a member of the Premier League's 'big six' wished to return after being kicked out, they would have to start again in the National League.

Madness, absolute madness. We sadly saw history unfolding before our very eyes on Sunday evening - and not in a good way.

