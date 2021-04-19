What is the future for the Premier League?

Six of its biggest clubs have agreed to form a European Super League and that was confirmed on Sunday evening in a bombshell that rocked the sport.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all signed an agreement to form a breakaway league and, according to UEFA, would be banned from competing in a domestic league if it happens.

Of course, the Premier League without the six biggest clubs just isn’t the Premier League.

But what if the big six had never existed in Premier League history?

It’s a question we posed back in 2019 and, back then, we didn’t know the significance of the theory.

It could actually become reality if the big six get their way.

By using Transfermarkt's customisable table tool, we’re able to remove the aforementioned clubs from the record books and form a league table that eradicates any results or points that involved them during that campaign.

The results?

Well, Everton would have won the Premier League on eight occasions and Newcastle would have six titles. But the likes of Norwich City, Burnley, Southampton, Fulham, Aston Villa Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich and Blackburn all finish in top spot. Meanwhile, West Ham would be clear at the top of the table this season.

2020/21 (as things stand): West Ham

2019-20: Leicester

2018-19: Watford

2017-18: Burnley

2016-17: Everton

2015-16: Leicester City

2014-15: Southampton

2013-14: Everton

2012-13: Everton

2011-12: Newcastle United

2010-11: Fulham

2009/10: Aston Villa

2008/09: Everton

2007/08: Everton

2006/07: Everton

2005/06: Newcastle United

2004/05: Everton

2003/04: Aston Villa

2002/03: Everton

2001/02: Newcastle United

2000/01: Ipswich Town

1999/00: Leeds United

1998/99: Leeds United

1997/98: Blackburn Rovers

1996/97: Aston Villa

1995/96: Newcastle United

1994/95: Blackburn Rovers

1993/94: Newcastle United

1992/93: Norwich City

