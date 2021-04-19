European Super League: How the final Premier League would look each season without 'Big Six'
What is the future for the Premier League?
Six of its biggest clubs have agreed to form a European Super League and that was confirmed on Sunday evening in a bombshell that rocked the sport.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all signed an agreement to form a breakaway league and, according to UEFA, would be banned from competing in a domestic league if it happens.
Of course, the Premier League without the six biggest clubs just isn’t the Premier League.
But what if the big six had never existed in Premier League history?
It’s a question we posed back in 2019 and, back then, we didn’t know the significance of the theory.
It could actually become reality if the big six get their way.
By using Transfermarkt's customisable table tool, we’re able to remove the aforementioned clubs from the record books and form a league table that eradicates any results or points that involved them during that campaign.
The results?
Well, Everton would have won the Premier League on eight occasions and Newcastle would have six titles. But the likes of Norwich City, Burnley, Southampton, Fulham, Aston Villa Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich and Blackburn all finish in top spot. Meanwhile, West Ham would be clear at the top of the table this season.
2020/21 (as things stand): West Ham
2019-20: Leicester
2018-19: Watford
2017-18: Burnley
2016-17: Everton
2015-16: Leicester City
2014-15: Southampton
2013-14: Everton
2012-13: Everton
2011-12: Newcastle United
2010-11: Fulham
2009/10: Aston Villa
2008/09: Everton
2007/08: Everton
2006/07: Everton
2005/06: Newcastle United
2004/05: Everton
2003/04: Aston Villa
2002/03: Everton
2001/02: Newcastle United
2000/01: Ipswich Town
1999/00: Leeds United
1998/99: Leeds United
1997/98: Blackburn Rovers
1996/97: Aston Villa
1995/96: Newcastle United
1994/95: Blackburn Rovers
1993/94: Newcastle United
1992/93: Norwich CityNews Now - Sport News