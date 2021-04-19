European Super League: How the final Premier League would look each season without 'Big Six'

p1f3jakd3u1aqd1lka10pvtjkirt2c.jpg

What is the future for the Premier League?

Six of its biggest clubs have agreed to form a European Super League and that was confirmed on Sunday evening in a bombshell that rocked the sport.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all signed an agreement to form a breakaway league and, according to UEFA, would be banned from competing in a domestic league if it happens.

Of course, the Premier League without the six biggest clubs just isn’t the Premier League.

But what if the big six had never existed in Premier League history?

It’s a question we posed back in 2019 and, back then, we didn’t know the significance of the theory.

It could actually become reality if the big six get their way.

By using Transfermarkt's customisable table tool, we’re able to remove the aforementioned clubs from the record books and form a league table that eradicates any results or points that involved them during that campaign.

The results?

Well, Everton would have won the Premier League on eight occasions and Newcastle would have six titles. But the likes of Norwich City, Burnley, Southampton, Fulham, Aston Villa Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich and Blackburn all finish in top spot. Meanwhile, West Ham would be clear at the top of the table this season.

2020/21 (as things stand): West Ham

p1f3j8l8qcaa486ubr21l641g0kb.jpg

2019-20: Leicester

p1f3j8m8eur4q17fkacr1281q3fd.jpg

2018-19: Watford

p1f3j8nhq2lnkun11lqg9e01glkf.jpg

2017-18: Burnley

p1f3j8ohnm124pcn51upiuoa1lsah.jpg

2016-17: Everton

p1f3j8piil42gspt109i5e1cf4j.jpg

2015-16: Leicester City

p1f3j8r0c6msjpns9se1ahn1atnl.jpg

2014-15: Southampton

p1f3j8s83410pb2ta852ob1km8n.jpg

2013-14: Everton

p1f3j8t8bnii1fpi1e2bqfp1mi2p.jpg

2012-13: Everton

p1f3j8ubq5iqs1fhjlpiu6k1hpgr.jpg

2011-12: Newcastle United

p1f3j90b60l2c1qm91kkpk9b1mmrt.jpg

2010-11: Fulham

p1f3j91ag91aj41l5b1pqe1vnfu1ov.jpg

2009/10: Aston Villa

p1f3j937s21lo4llum8i64d112i11.jpg

2008/09: Everton

p1f3j952j2spk1lem1t331scdetb13.jpg

2007/08: Everton

p1f3j9651fa761qau1l7i2db7cg15.jpg

2006/07: Everton

p1f3j989711dbqbae1uac7p916ut17.jpg

2005/06: Newcastle United

p1f3j99b1m1es22g61o6eonn1c8l19.jpg

2004/05: Everton

p1f3j9abkvvfu1ha05g01j4vqps1b.jpg

2003/04: Aston Villa

p1f3j9boc41uvdnkc5njsg1g8o1d.jpg

2002/03: Everton

p1f3j9d421l2o1dlr4ub144lba11f.jpg

2001/02: Newcastle United

p1f3j9eb8m11jl17ss1qpj1l2o1tvj1h.jpg

2000/01: Ipswich Town

p1f3j9f8vt1jh74hsip01o5v1vbl1j.jpg

1999/00: Leeds United

p1f3j9gj44a16s4omikm1417oh1l.jpg

1998/99: Leeds United

p1f3j9hh081jqk1q981a503bu6e11n.jpg

1997/98: Blackburn Rovers

p1f3j9ilhpmtb1bje4s3jls1foj1p.jpg

1996/97: Aston Villa

p1f3j9juvo1gu9cm534t16bg149p1r.jpg

1995/96: Newcastle United

p1f3j9l3utllctm01ifd1vlqbha1t.jpg

1994/95: Blackburn Rovers

p1f3j9mc6f1vc372njgtrph17511v.jpg

1993/94: Newcastle United

p1f3j9n77t1ntkfgmolfm9ksa721.jpg

1992/93: Norwich City

p1f3j9o1tok4v6i5cfv1esh1u6723.jpg
News Now - Sport News