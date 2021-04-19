Leeds have thrived in their first season back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have amassed 45 points in 31 games and have a great chance of finishing in the top 10.

However, while Bielsa will be happy with his side, he will no doubt be targeting more next season.

Leeds are one of England's biggest clubs and they will be hoping to force their way back into European competition.

Bielsa will need to strengthen his side in the summer transfer market and The Sun believe he has eyes on Ajax's starting left-back.

What have The Sun said?

It is claimed that Leeds have joined the race to sign Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Dutch side are resigned to losing the Argentina international this summer and he could be available for just £17.5 million.

Tagliafico, who has earned 29 caps for his country, has just two years left on his contract and it is believed he has an agreement with Ajax to leave.

What does Bielsa think of Tagliafico?

Bielsa wants a specialist at left-back.

He believes Tagliafico's hard-running style and technical ability would fit well into Leeds’ system.

How has Tagliafico performed this season?

The 28-year-old has featured in 36 games for Ajax this season, scoring once and recording two assists.

Per WhoScored, he has recorded an average rating of 6.97/10 and has been a major part of an Ajax side that currently have an 11-point advantage in Eredivisie.

Who else wants Tagliafico?

Unfortunately for Leeds, they will have a lot of competition for the Argentine's signature.

Inter Milan are believed to be interested in him, while Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham were all linked with move last season.

Should Leeds sign Tagliafico?

In today's market, £17.5m for a player of Tagliafico's caliber would be a bargain.

He's a player who has a lot of experience in the Champions League and on an international stage.

At 28 years old, he's in his prime and his arrival would allow Stuart Dallas to play further forward.

Tagliafico will have multiple clubs interested in him but he'd be a great signing if Leeds are to get a deal done.

