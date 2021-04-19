Will we ever see a better attacking trio than Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar?

It's not very likely, with the South American stars writing themselves into the footballing history books during their time together at Barcelona.

They were ridiculously effective in attack and, more importantly, incredibly entertaining to watch.

In each of their three seasons operating alongside one another, the awesome trident scored over 100 goals combined.

To put that achievement into perspective, a century of goals or more in a season has only been achieved by an attacking trio on seven occasions since the turn of the millennium.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at the 30 most prolific goalscoring trios of the 21st century, with all data sourced from Transfermarkt.

30. Bayern Munich, 2007/08 - 79 goals

Luca Toni - 39

Miroslav Klose - 21

Franck Ribery - 19

29. Manchester United, 2007/08 - 79 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo - 42

Carlos Tevez - 19

Wayne Rooney - 18

28. Chelsea, 2009/10 - 79 goals

Didier Drogba - 37

Frank Lampard - 27

Nicolas Anelka - 15

27. Wolfsburg, 2008/09 - 81 goals

Edin Dzeko - 35

Grafite - 35

Zvejzdan Misimovic - 11

26. Barcelona, 2013/14 - 81 goals

Lionel Messi - 41

Alexis Sanchez - 21

Pedro Rodriguez - 19

25. Bayern Munich, 2015/16 - 81 goals

Robert Lewandowski - 42

Thomas Muller - 32

Arjen Robben - 7

24. Real Madrid, 2016/17 - 81 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo - 42

Alvaro Morata - 20

Karim Benzema - 19

23. Paris Saint-Germain, 2016/17 - 82 goals

Edinson Cavani - 49

Lucas Moura - 19

Angel Di Maria - 14

22. Borussia Dortmund, 2015/16 - 85 goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 39

Marco Reus - 23

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 23

21. Barcelona, 2017/18 - 85 goals

Lionel Messi - 45

Luis Suarez - 31

Paulinho - 9

20. Paris Saint-Germain, 2018/19 - 85 goals

Kylian Mbappe - 39

Edinson Cavani - 23

Neymar - 23

19. Barcelona, 2018/19 - 88 goals

Lionel Messi - 51

Luis Suarez - 23

Ousmane Dembele - 14

18. Paris Saint-Germain, 2017/18 - 89 goals

Edinson Cavani - 40

Neymar - 28

Angel Di Maria - 21

17. Barcelona, 2012/13 - 90 goals

Lionel Messi - 60

David Villa - 16

Cesc Fabregas - 14

16. Paris Saint-Germain, 2015/16 - 90 goals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 50

Edinson Cavani - 25

Angel Di Maria - 15

15. Barcelona, 2009/10 - 91 goals

Lionel Messi - 47

Pedro Rodriguez - 23

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 21

14. Liverpool, 2017/18 - 91 goals

Mohamed Salah - 44

Roberto Firmino - 27

Sadio Mane - 20

13. Real Madrid, 2010/11 - 92 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo - 53

Karim Benzema - 26

Gonzalo Higuain - 13

12. Bayern Munich, 2019/20 - 92 goals

Robert Lewandowski - 55

Serge Gnabry - 23

Thomas Muller - 14

11. Real Madrid, 2012/13 - 93 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo - 55

Karim Benzema - 20

Gonzalo Higuain - 18

10. Real Madrid, 2013/14 - 97 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo - 51

Karim Benzema - 24

Gareth Bale - 22

9. Barcelona, 2010/11 - 98 goals

Lionel Messi - 53

David Villa - 23

Pedro Rodriguez - 22

8. Real Madrid, 2015/16 - 98 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo - 51

Karim Benzema - 28

Gareth Bale - 19

7. Barcelona, 2008/09 - 100 goals

Lionel Messi - 38

Samuel Eto'o - 36

Thierry Henry - 26

6. Real Madrid, 2014/15 - 100 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo - 61

Karim Benzema - 22

Gareth Bale - 17

5. Barcelona, 2011/12 - 102 goals

Lionel Messi - 73

Cesc Fabregas - 15

Xavi Hernandez - 14

4. Barcelona, 2016/17 - 110 goals

Lionel Messi - 54

Luis Suarez - 36

Neymar - 20

3. Real Madrid, 2011/12 - 118 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo - 60

Karim Benzema - 32

Gonzalo Higuain - 26

2. Barcelona, 2014/15 - 122 goals

Lionel Messi - 58

Neymar - 39

Luis Suarez - 25

1. Barcelona, 2015/16 - 131 goals

Luis Suarez - 59

Lionel Messi - 41

Neymar - 31

One hundred thirty-one goals in a single season?! That's just obscene and it's a record that will not be broken for quite some time.

