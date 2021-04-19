The European Super League was announced on Sunday afternoon and it led to widespread condemnation from many across the footballing world.

12 teams have been confirmed to be competing in the competition.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham make up the representatives from England.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also included, along with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.

Three more founder clubs are set to be named and they are expected to be joined by five further teams.

The sides in the competition will then play mid week with an end of season play-off to determine the winners.

The competition could start as early as August.

Jurgen Klopp made his feelings known of a potential Super League back in 2019. He did not hold back at all.

"I hope this Super League will never happen," he told Kicker, per Liverpool Echo.

"With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

"Of course, it is [financially] important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years?

"Who wants to see that every year?”

It's fair to say that Klopp will be fuming that Liverpool are participating. His reaction to the news is bound to be interesting.

Jamie Carragher has also expressed his disappointment that Liverpool are partaking in the competition.

"The more I read about the European super league proposals, the more it seems Liverpool’s owners must like empty stadiums because all they have done is raise the likelihood of another mass walkout," he wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"To be tainted by association with the European super league is bad enough, but Liverpool’s apparent leading role in threatening football’s competitive ideals – the very ideals which allowed the club to emerge from England’s second division to become six-time European champions – is a betrayal of a heritage they are seeking to cash in on."

