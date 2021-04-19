Manchester United cut the gap to Man City at the top of the Premier League table to eight points after beating Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils look the lead just after half-time through Mason Greenwood, only for James Tarkowski to equalise minutes later.

But United would score two late goals to emerge 3-1 victors.

Greenwood put United back in front in the 83rd minute, with his heavily deflected strike finding a way past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Edinson Cavani, who came on at half-time, would then net in the third minute of stoppage time to clinch all three points for United.

Paul Pogba starred in the game and he was involved in a clash with referee, John Moss, in the final moments.

Pogba had the ball in the corner when he was clearly felled by Ashley Westwood.

Moss awarded a foul but he had words for Pogba while he was on the ground.

"Don't take the p***," he said.

Pogba was not happy to say the least, replying: "What do you mean take the p***? I'm playing football. What do you mean? What do you mean? What do you mean? What do you mean?"

Watch the moment below:

You can understand why Pogba was unhappy.

He'd just been on the other end of a poor challenge and Moss then basically accused him of over-reacting.

As Pogba was protesting, Greenwood then came in and nutmegged Moss.

United are now eight points behind Man City with six games of the season to go.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not giving up hope that United will be able to catch their city rivals.

“At least they (Man City) can’t lift the trophy already. We just have to keep on winning our games and see what they do," he said, per Man United's official website.

