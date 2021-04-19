John Cena is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

The 16-time World Champion was the face of the company for over a decade before transitioning to a part-time role in more recent years.

At 43, it wouldn't be a shock to suggest that Cena is coming to the end of his professional wrestling career.

In fact, he hasn't actually appeared in WWE since WrestleMania 36 - over 12 months ago - in a losing effort to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a cinematic match.

So, naturally, fans have been thinking about who should retire 'The Leader of the Cenation' when the time comes.

Over the years, he's had some incredible rivalries with the likes of Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles, all of whom remain active in WWE and could potentially retire a legend like Cena.

But, interestingly, a star who has never faced him would like the honour.

This weekend a fan suggested that Cena deserves to go out on the 'highest level' and named Karrion Kross as the perfect man to retire him.

The NXT Champion saw that tweet and replied 'I would be honoured... and VERY ready.'

Hours later, Cena then responded on Instagram by posting a photo of Kross in NXT. In keeping with his feed's aesthetic, there was no caption...

That post clearly excited the NXT Champion, who returned the favour with a picture of Cena in WWE:

Don't get our hopes up like this! We haven't heard a whisper about Cena's WWE return for over a year and now he's teasing a match with the NXT Champion?!

While this could, of course, all just be a bit of fun, we really hope something comes of the exchange between Kross and Cena.

Whether it's in NXT or even at WrestleMania 38 next year (or beyond), there's no doubt that fans would love to see the pair share the ring.

