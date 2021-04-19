A focused Andy Ruiz Jr has undergone a serious body transformation ahead of his comeback against Chris Arreola in two weeks' time.

The fight against Arreola will be the first time Ruiz Jr has competed in the ring since his December 2019 rematch against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

Back then, of course, Ruiz Jr went into that particular fight as reigning WBA, IBF and WBO champion having astonishingly knocked out AJ just six months prior in one of the biggest upsets in recent times.

He also went into the fight significantly heavier than the first, having admitted to taking his new found fame for granted. A lack of proper preparation and poor diet and lifestyle meant he looked and appeared rather unfit in Saudi Arabia, weighing 283lbs, or just over 20 stone.

Some couldn't believe that this man was able to deliver the first defeat of AJ's career, with the agony of his loss and mockery from fans resulting in Ruiz Jr suffering from depression and reaching 22 stone at one point during his hiatus.

He has since used the whole experience as fuel to come back better, faster, stronger and fitter than ever. Eddy Reynoso, trainer of Canelo Alvarez, was brought onboard in order to help Ruiz Jr be in top shape for when he returned to action, and it looks to have been a shrewd decision.

PBC/FOX displayed a comparison image during their latest broadcast which shows a much leaner Ruiz Jr with more muscle mass next to an image of him from his Joshua rematch.

The evidence of his hard work is clear to see, with the Mexican telling reporters he now weighs 257lbs (just over 18 stone) going into his fight with Arreola on May 1.

Weighing less than he did during his original fight with Joshua, it means Ruiz Jr has lost 26lbs since his previous fight nearly 18 months ago as he looks to prove all of the doubters wrong once again.

