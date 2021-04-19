UFC legend Chuck Liddell and comedian Adam Ray welcomed UFC president Dana White as their very first guest on the Drinkin’ Bros Network’s new podcast show 'IceBreakers.'

The premiere was taped in LA, with White joining Liddell and Ray live via Zoom video from Las Vegas. Spanning almost an hour, this episode will drop on Apple Podcast, Spotify and YouTube Monday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

White, 51, is the former manager of Liddell and Tito Ortiz. Liddell (21-9), one of the most popular fighters in MMA, announced his retirement in March 2020.

The 51-year-old American is the former UFC light heavyweight champion with notable wins over the likes of Vitor Belfort, Randy Couture, and Alistair Overeem. He hasn't fought since his November 2018 loss to Ortiz in their trilogy fight at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Drinkin' Bros Network recently released a minute-long trailer featuring the trio chatting about a wide range of topics, with a snippet of the conversation shared on social media.

After Liddell and Ray introduced White to the audience, the UFC president shared some thoughts on Liddell's fighting career, including his rapid-rise to super stardom.

"Chuck and I ended up becoming real close, and yeah, I started managing him," White said. "Chuck had hands, feet, and Chuck hit really f****** hard, man. He hit like a truck.

"He had the look, you know, the whole thing... From the first day that I ever met Chuck, I thought that Chuck could be a big star.

"Chuck was a true fighter to the core, and it's why he became so famous, it's why he's so beloved. In his day, Chuck Liddell was the man, and all he wanted to do was fight."

