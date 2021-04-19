Roman Reigns made a statement at WrestleMania 37.

The Tribal Chief retained his Universal Championship in the main event on Sunday night, beating both Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match.

With the odds stacked against him, it was Roman who quite literally 'stacked' his opponents on top of each other to secure the pin and the win.

He walked out of Raymond James Stadium with the title belt and now there's one question on everybody's minds... who will actually de-throne The Tribal Chief?

Well, according to his Special Counsel Paul Heyman, no one will... at least, until after WrestleMania 38.

On Talking Smack last week, Heyman offered a 'spoiler' on the next 12 months in WWE, claiming that Reigns will be in the main event of next year's Show of Shows, defending his belt once more.

"We’re gonna do everything that we can to top Season One," he said.

"Because the main event, 50-something-odd weeks from right now, of next year’s WrestleMania will feature the greatest box-office attraction in WWE history.

"The single-most dominant sports entertainer you’ve ever seen in your life. The 'Reignsing', defending, undisputed, uncontroverted, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, then, now, and forever, including next year’s WrestleMania... Roman Reigns.

And I assure you, that’s not just a prediction, that is a Tribal Chief guaranteed spoiler.

Well, it appears Heyman is very confident that Reigns will be in the main event of WrestleMania 38, defending his Universal Title once again.

Is there anyone out there who really disagrees with him? Roman has been so dominant since returning to WWE and turning heel, that it's almost impossible to see how he loses the belt.

Following this year's WrestleMania, it seems Cesaro is next in line for a shot at the Universal Champion, but will he be the one to de-throne Roman? We can't really see it...

