So, the Super League might actually be happening.

Reports on Sunday afternoon claimed a new breakaway league was set to be announced which led to huge condemnation.

Then, on Sunday evening, the dreaded announcement was made.

“Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs,” a statement read.

“AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as Founding Clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.”

UEFA didn’t take long to strongly oppose the idea and suggested they would ban clubs and players from competing in any other competition if the plans go through.

The 12 founding members have been heavily criticised for their involvement.

When it kicks off, the Super League claims there will be 15 founding clubs and they will be joined by a further five team who qualify annually.

But rather than speculate how which clubs will join them, let’s take a look at the 12 founding members.

The actual format for the Super League is as follows:

- "An August start with clubs participating in two groups of ten, playing home and away fixtures, with the top three in each group automatically qualifying for the quarter finals. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will then compete in a two-legged play-off for the remaining quarter-final positions. A two-leg knockout format will be used to reach the final at the end of May, which will be staged as a single fixture at a neutral venue."

But what would happen if those 12 clubs were involved in a single league table? How would it finish?

Well, we decided to have a bit of fun and predict the final standings if they played next season.

Here is our prediction:

1. Manchester City

2. Real Madrid

3. Barcelona

4. Liverpool

5. Manchester United

6. Chelsea

7. Atletico Madrid

8. Inter Milan

9. Juventus

10. Tottenham

11. AC Milan

12. Arsenal

So, Manchester City would be the first champions of the Super League. Who cares about Champions League, eh?

They edge out Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona - who will certainly welcome their share of £3.1billion to help their finances.

We think Liverpool will improve next season and, therefore, finish ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan could well be winning their domestic leagues this season but stand very little chance of competing for the Super League as things stand.

Juventus are having a difficult campaign and we can’t see them improving too much ahead of next season - especially if they don’t keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tottenham are in 10th, ahead of AC Milan - who are currently second in Serie A.

Rock bottom but without the fear of relegation are Arsenal, who will surely struggle to win many matches…

