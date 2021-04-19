Goalkeeper scores 25-yard screamer in stoppage time for an insane equaliser

Scoring an equaliser for your team is an incredible feeling if you're a footballer. Forcing the score level in the dying moments of the game is even more special, and netting from an absolute screamer of a goal just adds the cherry on top. Now add all of that together and have a goalkeeper pull it off.

That's what happened in the Scottish Women's Premier League 1 this weekend. Hearts played host to Forfar Farmington yesterday afternoon and looked set to bank a crucial three points towards their survival this season. That was until Forfar were awarded a free-kick in stoppage time and goalkeeper Lauren Perry stepped up.

The Northern Irish shot-stopper hooked a delicious ball into the back of the net from 25-yards out to cause major upset to Hears and see Forfar travel home with a point.

Perry responded to the footage of her goal after the game, stating she was "still in shock" that she managed to lob the opposition goalkeeper.

Thanks to her wonder goal, Forfar are now on 11 points in the SWPL1 table – seven ahead of Hearts who are locked in a relegation battle with bottom of the table Motherwell.

News Now - Sport News