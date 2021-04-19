Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham.

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club," Daniel Levy said in a statement on Tottenham's official website.

"Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

"He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been relieved of their duties.

Mourinho has lost his job just six days before Tottenham compete in the Carabao Cup final against Man City.

Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are in line to take charge until the end of the season, according to The Guardian. Spurs will then look to appoint a permanent manager in the summer.

Mourinho was appointed as Tottenham boss in November 2019. He had the tough task of replacing Mauricio Pochettino, who was extremely popular with the club's fans.

Tottenham had picked up 14 points from 12 games and were in the bottom half of the Premier League table when he was appointed.

His first season was promising as he managed to guide Spurs to a sixth place finish.

It was hoped that Mourinho could help the club return to the Champions League and deliver a trophy in the 2020/21 campaign.

Tottenham started the campaign well and looked as if they would challenge for the title.

But they have faltered in recent months and have fallen well off the pace. Mourinho leaves with the club seventh in the Premier League table, five points adrift of the top four.

He won 44 of his 86 games in charge.

