WrestleMania 37 was an undoubted success for WWE, both inside and outside the ring.

The main event of night one - which saw Bianca Belair win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks - was historic.

The Show of Shows got even bigger on night two, with Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan headlining at Raymond James Stadium.

Both of those bouts were electric, thanks in part to a returning crowd of 25,000.

For the first time in over 13 months, WWE were able to welcome back a live audience, as opposed to the virtual one we've seen inside The ThunderDome.

The weather may have been far from ideal, with a rain delay on night one soaking those in attendance, but it didn't matter.

WrestleMania was the most exciting professional wrestling event we've seen in the last year, thanks to the returning crowd.

But where do WWE go next? Just 24 hours after 'Mania, Monday Night RAW returned to The ThunderDome and a virtual crowd.

It was a rather subdued affair, in all honestly, and left fans wondering when they'll next be allowed in to see their favourite stars? Well, it appears there's some good news on that front.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, WWE plan to hold SummerSlam in front of a live crowd.

'The Biggest Party of the Summer' is about to get even bigger by the sounds of things and that can only be a good thing.

While the report didn't give any specific details about potential SummerSlam locations - or even a date for the event - it's great to hear that the plan is to bring a crowd back.

There's no doubt that the 51,350 fans that attended WrestleMania (over both nights) really helped make the show special.

WWE will probably just be hoping for better weather at SummerSlam, if they decide to hold the event outside again...

