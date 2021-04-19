Patrick Bamford has admitted that he was 'scared' of Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa when he first arrived at Elland Road.

Since the Whites were promoted from the Championship in 2020, Bamford has become one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old centre-forward has made 31 top-flight appearances so far this season and has 14 goals and eight assists to show in as many starts, with Leeds currently in contention for a place in the top ten as the closing stages of the campaign approaches.

Former England U21 international Bamford also spoke about playing Call of Duty with his friends and his obsession with Harry Potter.

Bamford was chatting to presenter Harry Pinero on the latest episode of 'Assumptions' on the UMM YouTube channel.

The former Chelsea player, who is currently rated at £16.2m via Transfermarkt, also opened up about proving his doubters wrong, and his relationship with Ezgjan Alioski and Luke Ayling.

Bamford jokingly admitted that he found the Argentinian a little intimidating when he first arrived in West Yorkshire.

He said: "Yeah, I guess so. I wouldn't say I was scared of him, but he's imposing, isn't he? He's got such respect throughout the game.

"When I first signed for Leeds, the first thing he said to me... He just, like, patted me on the head and said, 'good luck', and I thought: 'oh, god, this is a tough school...'

"He's probably made a lot of the boys want to be coaches who probably didn't beforehand.

"I think that I've learnt so much from him that I wouldn't have learnt if I hadn't worked under him, that's 100% right."

When asked to share some thoughts on his teammate Raphinha, he said: "I'd probably say, even in my team, 'Rafa', he's got the flair and the silky skills, the Brazilian kind of side to him...

"Yeah, sick. At the clubs I've been at, when you've had new players join, generally it takes, like, a few weeks at least for them to settle in and start seeing them do bits in training and think, 'yeah he's good, he's good...'

"But 'Rafa', from the first training session, I was like, 'wow, this boy's good.' He's gonna be top and it would be good if Leeds can hold on to him because he's going to be top level."

