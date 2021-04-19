Jose Mourinho sacked: Daniel Levy comments emerge after Tottenham decision

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Jose Mourinho, as confirmed on their official website.

Why?

The Portuguese had been in charge since taking over from the hugely popular Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 and did lead Spurs to the top of the Premier League table earlier this season before a dramatic dip in form.

According to The Athletic, those behind the scenes at the club had started to get increasingly frustrated with his public criticism of the players, making this three Premier League jobs in a row he's been sacked from.

What have Spurs said about it?

Confirming the news of their official website, a statement from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy read: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Who's in charge now?

Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are due to take charge of the first-team until the end of the season and, while Spurs look way off the pace in terms of trying to finish in the top four, they do have the small matter of a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

News Now - Sport News