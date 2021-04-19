Next weekend sees the long-awaited rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight title at UFC 261.

The pair first squared off in July last year when Usman came out on top after unanimous decision to continue his record-breaking winning streak in the division.

Usman comes into the rematch having beaten Gilbert Burns, who Masvidal replaced on short notice last year, while his opponent hasn't fought since their original clash.

So what time does everything kick off? Where you can watch the fight? We have all you need to know here..

UFC 261: Date and start time

Be prepared for a late one!

For fans in the UK, the card is due to start around 3am on Sunday, April 25 with Zhang Weili v Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko v Jessica Andrade taking place before the Usman v Masvidal main event takes centre stage around 6am.

UFC 261 is taking place in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 261: TV and live stream

Fight fans will be pleased to know the event isn't on pay-per-view. UK viewers can tune into BT Sport 1 at 1am for live coverage. For those on-the-go or working late, the fight can also be streamed on BT Sport's website and app for their subscribers.

If you're an EE customer, you're in luck. If you don't have BT Sport, by texting SPORT to 150, you can claim yourself a three-month free trial of BT Sport and can cancel at anytime within the three-month period.

All preliminary fights will be shown on UFC’s Fight Pass while in the US they will also be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

UFC 261: Fight card

*Subject to change

Main card

MAIN EVENT: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal, Welterweight

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas, Women’s Strawweight

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade, Women’s Flyweight

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall, Middleweight

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute, Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown, Welterweight

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic, Welterweight

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen, Middleweight

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly, Featherweight

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad, Bantamweight

Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu, Lightweight

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina, Flyweight

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi, Women’s Strawweight

Jamey Simmons vs. Johnny Munoz, Bantamweight

UFC 261: Odds

Kamaru Usman, unsurprisingly given his dominance in the division, comes in as overwhelming favourite at odds of 1/4, while Masvidal is the outsider at 3/1.

UFC 261: What has been said?

As you can imagine, both men have had plenty to say for themselves ahead of their rematch. As well as telling 'Gamebred' that he intends to 'put him in a coffin' this time around, Usman has also said: “Honestly, [in the first fight] I don’t think I broke him the way that I wanted to break him .

“There’s something that satisfies me when I fight guys and that’s the thing that I believe years ago Jon spoke about this.

“When you’re in there with that opponent there’s an intimate moment where only you and that guy know what’s going on.

“Only you and that guy know how hard he hits you, only you and that guy know how hard I’m coming at him. And with Masvidal, I don’t think I fully broke him the way wanted to.

“With everyone else, I know when I broke them. I know when I broke their spirit, I know when I broke their heart, but with him I don’t feel like a fully got there.

“That’s what I’m really after, that’s what’s addicting to me, that’s why I continue to do this. Being able to break the guy to where when they wake up in the morning and they have to think about me, they just know, ‘That guy is better than me.’"

