Bianca Belair made history on night one of WrestleMania 37.

She won the SmackDown Women's Championship less than 12 months after being called up from NXT, de-throning Sasha Banks, one of WWE's original Four Horsewomen.

Incredibly, less than 24 hours later, Rhea Ripley beat Asuka to win the RAW Women's Title, just weeks after making her main roster debut.

With 'The EST' and 'The Nightmare' capturing gold on The Grandest Stage of them All, it seems we're ushering in a new era of the Women's Evolution in WWE.

Belair and Ripley are no doubt at the forefront of that and after returning to SmackDown on Friday night, the Blue Brand's new champion made a big statement.

On Talking Smack, Bianca claimed she wants to pin all of WWE's Four Horsewomen - mentioning that she's already halfway there having beaten Banks and Bayley.

Check out the video below:

That, right there, is fighting talk. Belair's statement came from the drive to prove that she really is the 'EST of WWE'.

"I want Sasha Banks to get a rematch, right away, to solidify the fact that I am the ‘EST of WWE.’ That this was not a fluke," she began.

"This was not luck. This was supposed to happen at WrestleMania."

It was when Belair was asked about who she wants to defend the title against next that she mentioned pinning all four of the original Horsewomen.

"I heard Bayley talking tonight, she always has something to say, so we can go back around to that," she continued.

"I will also say this, I have pinned Bayley. I have pinned Sasha Banks. And I would love to be the new era of women’s wrestling that comes in and goes for the other two Horsewomen, eventually.

"I would love to eventually pin all Four Horsewomen and be at the forefront of the new generation of women’s wrestling. That sounds pretty tempting to me."

Belair vs Lynch or Flair? Bring it on.

News Now - Sport News