The European Super League (ESL) was announced on Sunday evening and it could change football forever.

UEFA, understandably, have reacted furiously to the news.

They don't want the Super League to happen and they've threatened that any players involved will be banned from competing on an international level for their countries.

"Every club and player participating in the Super League could be banned from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, European or International level," their statement read, per Fabrizio Romano.

No one knows whether UEFA will follow through with that threat but, although it's unlikely, there is a chance that the world's best players will not play in Euro 2020.

England would be massively affected if players in the Super League aren't allowed to compete.

Six English clubs will compete in the Super League - Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Players from these clubs form the majority of Gareth Southgate's England side.

So, if players in the Super League aren't allowed to play for England at Euro 2020, what will their side look like?

GK: Nick Pope

Dean Henderson won't be allowed to play, meaning the goalkeeper spot will most likely be filled by Pope or Pickford. We've gone with Pope, who has been terrific for Burnley in the past few seasons.

RB: Matty Cash

England have so many talented right-backs but many of them will be involved in the Super League. To make matters even worse, Tariq Lamptey and James Justin are out for the season through injury.

Cash is perhaps the best of those that will be available. The Aston Villa ace is having a great first season in the Premier League.

CB: Tyrone Mings

Mings is currently on the fringes of the team but becomes England's most experienced defender.

CB: Conor Coady

Wolves' inspirational captain, Coady, partners Mings at the back. He just gets into the team ahead of Ezri Konsa.

LB: Aaron Cresswell

Matt Targett is having an impressive season but Cresswell gets the nod. He has been superb for West Ham this term, having recorded 10 assists.

CM: Declan Rice (captain)

Rice, just 22 years old, becomes one of England's senior players if players in the Super League are banned. He gets the armband.

CM: Jude Bellingham

Bellingham, just 17 years old, has announced himself on the world stage with some impressive performances for Dortmund.

CAM: James Maddison

Maddison, who only has one cap for England, gets into the team. He has been superb for Leicester in the past few seasons and has been unlucky not to have received more game time for his country.

RW: Jadon Sancho

Sancho has shown why he is one of the world's most talented young players after a slow start to the campaign. He had scored nine times in 14 games prior to his injury in March.

LW: Jack Grealish

Grealish should start for England even if players from Super League clubs are allowed to play at Euro 2020. He's in the running for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award after a tremendous season.

ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin starts with Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford both missing. The Everton star has scored 14 Premier League goals this season.

Subs:

Pickford, Keane, Konsa, Targett, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Barnes, Bamford, Watkins

