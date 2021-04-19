Twitter user lxrdmatthew recently posted a video from his TikTok explaining his theory on why the Jake Paul/Ben Askren clash from this weekend was fixed.

While Askren is renowned for eating one of the fastest, gnarliest knockouts in UFC history at the hands of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239, the former Olympian was otherwise well known for having a high pain threshold.

A gifted submission wrestler and mat technician, Askren had overcome several severe beatings to clinch a victory during his time in ONE Championship, where he was a former Welterweight Champion.

The video in question shows footage from Askren’s incredible victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 235.

Despite absorbing a scary level of punishment from Lawler, Askren rallied a surprise comeback just three minutes into the first round, submitting Ruthless Robbie with a bulldog choke.

If Askren can handle a savage burst of offence from a no-nonsense brawler like Lawler, why couldn’t his chin hold up under a former Disney Channel star’s right hand?

Most curious of all is Askren’s smiling, generally upbeat mood after suffering the most embarrassing loss of his long fighting career.

While Askren was a wrestler with questionable striking abilities by MMA standards, he was the logical favourite heading into the Triller Fight Club bout.

Before taking down Funky, Jake Paul’s victories had come against non-fighters AnEsonGib, a fellow YouTuber and Nate Robinson, a former NBA point guard. Askren was a step up for Paul in his new career pursuit. As the video points out, it was essential for The Problem Child to pick up this win if he is to continue going down this road.

The video matches the opinions of several UFC fighters including Colby Covington and Aljamain Sterling (who, funnily enough, some claim is a master of taking falls as well after the Petr Yan debacle).

Regardless of the realism or lack thereof, Askren certainly won on the financial front as he transitions into wrestling coaching moving forward.

News Now - Sport News