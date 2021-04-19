Nottingham Forest news: Reds eyeing up summer swoop for 18-goal forward

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to bounce back from their recent underwhelming defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town when they face Birmingham City on Wednesday.

The Reds missed out on the opportunity to extend their advantage over the relegation zone to 13 points at the weekend as they once again failed to deliver the goods in-front of goal.

Having now gone two games without scoring, Forest will be desperate for one of their three mis-firing forwards to step up to the mark at St Andrew's.

Given that Lyle Taylor, Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray have only managed to net a combined total of 11 goals in the Championship this season for the Reds, it is hardly a surprise that the club have been linked with a move for a new striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Forest are currently keeping tabs on Blackpool forward Jerry Yates who has set League One alight this season with his performances.

As well as netting 18 goals for the Tangerines, the former Rotherham United man has also provided four assists for his team-mates in 39 appearances.

The catalyst behind Blackpool's push for a top-six finish in the third-tier, Yates will be determined to fire the club back to the Championship via the play-offs in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be an incredibly shrewd move by Forest if they can convince Yates to make the move to the City Ground this summer.

Having only scored 34 goals in 42 league games, it is abundantly clear that the Reds need to improve their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window if they are to progress in the second-tier next season.

Whilst Yates has struggled to make inroads at Championship level before, he is currently in the best form of his career and is averaging a better WhoScored rating (6.9) than Grabban, Taylor and Murray.

Still only 24-years-old, the forward could end up thriving under the guidance of Hughton who has already had a positive impact on the development of Alex Mighten and James Garner this season.

