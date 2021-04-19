Jose Mourinho sacked: Who will Daniel Levy hire as the next Tottenham manager?

Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho just six days before their Carabao Cup final with Manchester City, as confirmed by the club's official website.

The team have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, and currently find themselves down in seventh place in the Premier League.

It seems that Spurs already have Ryan Mason and Chris Powell lined up as caretakers, but who could replace Mourinho long term?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes takes a look at four of the likeliest candidates based on recent links...

1. Julian Nagelsmann

The German coach may well be the favourite to get the job.

He has done a fine job at RB Leipzig over the past two years, leading the side to a Champions League semi-final and a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga in 2019/20. They are now set to finish as runners-up to Bayern Munich in the German top-flight this term.

In his 88 games in charge, Nagelsmann's Leipzig have a 59% win rate, and have cemented their place as one of the best teams in the country.

2. Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno has been linked with the Spurs job, despite his Wolves team currently occupying a bottom-half position in the table.

He has been at the helm at Molineux for the last four years, overseeing a promotion and two seventh-placed finishes. It is believed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy rates him highly, meaning that Nuno certainly appears to be in the reckoning for the manager's hotseat.

3. Maurizio Sarri

Replacing one former Chelsea manager with another might not seem like the best idea, but Spurs are reportedly considering it.

Tottenham are believed to like Sarri, who guided Chelsea to the Europa League in 2019, and followed that up by winning Serie A with Juventus last year.

The Italian is currently out of work, and would be the cheapest of the three options, although for the moment it seems that he is not at the top of the club's list to replace Mourinho.

4. Brendan Rodgers

The Leicester manager is also admired at Spurs, and could be in the running to move to north London.

However, the question must be asked: would he want to leave Leicester right now? The Northern Irishman has led the club to the FA Cup final this season, where they will meet Chelsea next month, and they are on course to secure Champions League football for 2021/22.

It seems that he is already building something special with the Foxes, and he may prefer to see that out rather than jumping ship at this point.

