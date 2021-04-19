The announcement of the European Super League has rocked football.

Twelve of the continents biggest clubs, including six Premier League sides, have agreed to establish a new midweek competition that was intended to rival the Champions League.

However, the backlash has been incredible and UEFA insist that the clubs involved will be banned from any other competitions including their domestic league.

One club that, rather surpassingly, hasn’t signed up to the plans are Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club have been accused of being everything that is wrong with modern football having only been formed in 1970 and being owned by Qatar Sports Investments, who haven’t hesitated in spending ridiculous amounts of money. However, to their credit, they’ve rejected the proposals.

And now, one of their players has spoken out against the plans - becoming one of the first players to do so.

Ander Herrera, who used to play for Manchester United, tweeted on Monday morning his thoughts on the new plans.

“I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest,” he wrote, “If this European super league advances, those dreams are over.”

Check out Herrera’s full statement below:

Well said.

We need more players following Herrera’s lead and speaking out - ideally some of the players that play for the 12 founding clubs.

So far, there has been radio silence.

There certainly hasn’t been silence from other football authorities with the likes of UEFA, FIFA and the Premier League showing their outrage at the plans.

UEFA’s was probably the strongest as they insisted they could ban players and clubs.

"UEFA, the English Football Association and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have learned that a few English, Spanish and Italian clubs may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League," UEFA said.

"If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.

"We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.

"As previously announced by FIFA and the six Confederations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.

"We thank those clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to sign up to this. We call on all lovers of football, supporters and politicians, to join us in fighting against such a project if it were to be announced. This persistent self-interest of a few has been going on for too long. Enough is enough."

