Sheffield Wednesday news: Update emerges in Owls' pursuit of 21-year-old defender

Sheffield Wednesday's tumultuous 2020/21 campaign continued to falter at the weekend as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their clash with Bristol City.

Seemingly heading towards a vital three points in their battle for survival in the Championship following Julian Borner's early strike, the Owls suffered a major blow as Tyreeq Bakinson levelled up proceedings in the closing stages for Nigel Pearson's side.

Now in need of a minor miracle to avoid relegation to the third-tier, Wednesday simply have to pick up all three points at Hillsborough tomorrow against Blackburn Rovers.

Although the upcoming transfer window isn't set to open until after current season ends, the Owls were recently linked with a move for Swindon Town defender Akin Odimayo.

A report by TEAMtalk earlier this month suggested that Wednesday, Derby County, Stoke City and Preston North End were all thought to be interested in the 21-year-old.

However, according to Yorkshire Live, the Owls are not in the running for Odimayo whose future is currently uncertain following the departure of Swindon manager John Sheridan yesterday.

The defender, who is capable of playing as a centre-back as well as a full-back, has featured on 30 occasions for the Robins in League One this season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how inconsistent Odimayo has been during the current campaign for Swindon, it could be argued that he may not be ready to play at Championship level at this stage of his career.

Although it is looking extremely unlikely that Wednesday will be in the second-tier next season, they cannot afford to get their recruitment wrong this summer regardless of what division they find themselves in.

Therefore, avoiding a move for Odimayo is a wise decision as he has only averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.49 which is a worse total than what the likes of Borner and Tom Lees have been able to record in the second-tier for the Owls.

By focusing their transfer activity on players who have a proven track-record at Championship or League One level, there is no reason why Wednesday cannot bounce back next season under the guidance of Darren Moore following what has been a year to forget for the club's supporters.

