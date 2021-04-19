The announcement of the European Super League has been met with outrage by big names in the footballing world.

12 of the world's biggest teams - six from England, three from Italy and three from Spain - will participate in a new league which will rival the Champions League.

Jamie Carragher said, in his column for the Telegraph, that he was 'sickened' by Liverpool backing the proposals.

Rio Ferdinand called the proposals a 'disgrace', while Gary Neville showed his disgust on a massive rant on Sky Sports.

Many of the top footballers in the world stayed quiet after the Super League was announced on Sunday.

But they are starting to speak up now and one of the biggest names to have expressed their opposition is Mesut Ozil.

Taking to social media, the Fenerbahce midfielder wrote: "Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League - not any Super League.

"The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there..."

Ozil's former teammate, Lukas Podolski, also posted an emotional statement on Twitter.

He wrote: "Today I wake up to crazy news! An insult to my belief: football is happiness, freedom, passion, fans and is for everyone.

"This project is disgusting, not fair and I’m disappointed to see clubs I represented involved. Fight against this! #StopTheSuperLeague".

Well done to the footballers in the game that are standing up and sharing their beliefs.

It seems only a matter of time that a player who plays for a club in the European Super League does the same.

