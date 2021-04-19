European Super League: Fans outraged at 'disgusting' plans for women's game

On Sunday, the footballing world was rocked by the news of a new European competition being formed in the men's game. The Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs – are set to become founding members of what will be known as the Super League.

Six more clubs are also in talks to be a part of this new midweek tournament, which will directly rival the UEFA Champions League.

European giants like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus will join the six English sides, making up a board of 12 clubs who will act as founding bodies of the new league.

There are now whispers that once the Super League is established, a similar competition will be put together for these teams' female counterparts.

An official press release states that: "As soon as practicable after the start of the men’s competition, a corresponding women’s league will also be launched, helping to advance and develop the women’s game."

The idea of launching a new European competition made up of only the men's top sides has not gone down well within the women's football community. Many supporters have taken to social media to slam the idea of not just directly competing with the thrill of the Champions League, but almost forcing teams like Liverpool – who were relegated from the WSL last season – into a elite-level tournament where humiliation is likely all but guaranteed.

Several fans have responded to the news and have labelled the idea as 'disgusting'. Many are deeply unhappy with the idea of segregating the women's game even further with this new radical idea – it's also taking away the authenticity of clubs that were built from next to nothing to be where they are today.

Read some more replies to the recent Super League announcement below:

