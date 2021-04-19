Arsenal fans are fuming once more at owner Stan Kroenke following the announcement of a breakaway European Super League.

The Gunners - along with the rest of the Premier League's 'Big Six' - have signed up to the highly controversial plans that will see the continents biggest clubs split from the Champions League.

Naturally, football fans are fuming with the news and Kroenke is one of the owners who have come under fire.

But he's no stranger to taking heat for his controversial business decisions and once even incurred the wrath of WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Back in 2009, Kroenke double-booked his Pepsi Center venue - home of the Denver Nuggets - with WWE and the NBA.

McMahon was due to bring Monday Night RAW into town on May 25 (as he had agreed with Kroenke eight months prior) but his plans were de-railed by Denver reaching the NBA Playoffs - with a match against the Los Angeles Lakers then scheduled for the same night.

Unsurprisingly, it was the basketball that took priority and the venue that night, leaving Vince to find a new arena on short notice - and it's fair to say he was absolutely furious.

The WWE boss called out Kroenke on American TV, telling journalist Mike Wilbon that he 'should be arrested for impersonating a good businessman'.

Incredibly, McMahon then went on to challenge Arsenal's majority shareholder to a cage match to settle their dispute.

But of course, the show had to go on, and WWE moved RAW to Los Angeles instead, where one of the matches saw Team Lakers (led by John Cena) defeat Team Nuggets (led by Randy Orton) while wearing the jerseys of both franchises.

Whoever said Vince doesn't hold a grudge? He also got the last laugh, given the Nuggets were swept 4-0 by the Lakers and eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

Still, that anger Kroenke faced from McMahon in 2009 will pale in comparison to the heat he'll be getting from Arsenal fans over the European Super League.

