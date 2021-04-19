Nobody saw that coming. Magomedrasul Majidov will require surgery after his defeat to Andrey Fedosov on Saturday night in Florida.

Azerbaijan's Majidov beat Anthony Joshua in the amateurs but suffered the first loss of his professional career after a nasty ankle injury prompted his bout to be called off.

The 34-year-old was floored twice in the first round as Fedosov gave him a heavyweight hiding.

Majidov regained his footing but went down again following a barrage of punches.

The Azerbaijani had insisted he wanted to give Dillian Whyte a beating in an interview with iFL TV.

But it was him who ended up requiring surgery having landed awkwardly on his own ankle.

In fairness, he did try his best to get back to his feet, but Fedosov wasn't to be denied though, as he went in straight for the kill.

Majidov immediately fell to the ground clutching his ankle as he came to terms with his first defeat inside the distance in three years and he was rushed to hospital in the aftermath of the fight after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

It was there that the former amateur world champion discovered the severity of his injury, with his trainer John David Jackson confirming he had completely broken the joint.

Fedosov hadn't fought in almost two-and-a-half years but that didn't stop Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn from tweeting: 'Winner stays on. Fedesov [sic] going to be in some fun fights!'

