Premier League transfer news: Leicester City want to sign Chelsea attacker

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Leicester City are interested in bringing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to the King Power Stadium.

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano?

The Blues forward has started just 12 Premier League games this season but the Foxes are apparently interested in the Englishman.

"Leicester are among the clubs interested in signing Tammy Abraham," he tweeted.

"He’s one of the targets for Leicester if Chelsea will open to sell him in the summer - Tammy is out of the squad today."

How has he played at Chelsea this season?

The Chelsea striker has ultimately struggled for minutes so far this season, as summer signing Timo Werner has mainly been given the nod ahead him. This year, the German has made 24 Premier League starts.

During his limited time on the pitch, Abraham has scored just six goals in the top-flight. However, he's had far more success in cup competitions, converting five strikes across his five outings in the FA Cup and League Cup.

For his performances this season, he's earned an average WhoScored rating of 6.72 whilst featuring for Chelsea.

What are his career stats?

Abraham is a proven marksman in the Championship following his spells with Bristol City and Aston Villa, as per Transfermarkt.

With the Robins, the England international found the back of the net on 23 occasions during the 2016/17 season. The following year he made the step up to Swansea in the Premier League but only recorded eight goals for the Welsh club.

However, Abraham quickly redeemed himself by helping Aston Villa achieve promotion to the Premier League, scoring 26 goals.

His prolific form for the Villans earned him his first run in the Chelsea team and under Frank Lampard, the netted on 15 occasions last term.

Including this season, Abraham has 90 club goals to his name at just 23-years-old.

Why do Leicester need another striker?

Although the former England international is yet to show any significant signs of slowing down, it's important to remember that Jamie Vardy is now 34 years old.

The Foxes forward has been instrumental to Leicester's style of play for the past few seasons and they need to begin planning for life without Vardy.

Standing at 6 ft 2, Abraham offers a slightly different dynamic to Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho. The Englishman is the perfect mix of being a threat in the air but also possessing sharpness in the box - as shown by his goal tally.

Abraham could potentially be the man to partner Iheanacho. The forward has proven himself in the Championship and has also managed to hit double figures in the Premier League.

Providing the right guidance, Brendan Rodgers may be able to unlock the 20-goal-a-season striker that we previously saw in the second division.

