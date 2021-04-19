The football world as we know it was given a huge shock when 12 sides across Europe announced their plans to create the European Super League (ESL).

The 12 sides who have confirmed that they will be partaking in the Super League are AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

These teams will be joining the ESL as ‘founding members’ and three other unnamed sides will also be joining as founding sides.

The new proposed League has a very new structure behind it and they were hoping that these plans would excite football fans across the globe.

However, it has done the opposite and many are furious with these new plans, including fans from sides involved in the new Super League.

The Premier League and the Football Association are also against the idea, with many big leagues across Europe like the Serie A also feeling the same. If it were to go ahead then the teams involved could be kicked out of all domestic competitions.

How does the European Super League work?

Along with the 15 ‘founding members’ there will also be five other teams allowed to enter. These five teams will always vary as they qualify annually.

The 20 teams will be split into two groups of 10. Teams would compete with other sides from their groups and the top four of each group would reach the knockout stages.

Matches would still be midweek and the teams involved hope it would be around domestic competitions.

The new league has only positives for the 15 founding members as it will create a lot more revenue for them and it has shown the true colours of the owners of these sides who have happily joined the ESL.

