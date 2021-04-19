Jose Mourinho sacked: Was Tottenham's decision linked to European Super League?

Journalist Martyn Ziegler has his own theory about why Tottenham have decided to sack Jose Mourinho at this stage in the season.

What's the latest news on Jose Mourinho?

Spurs parted ways with Mourinho on Monday morning after a dismal run of results which left the side down in seventh place.

Tottenham had not won any of their three league games since the international break, losing to Manchester United and only managing draws against Newcastle and Everton.

What did Ziegler say?

Mourinho's departure was announced just hours after the club had confirmed that they had agreed to join the European Super League, a proposal which has received widespread criticism.

Ziegler took to Twitter to respond to the news, writing: "Spurs clearly decided only way to get fans back onside was to sack Mourinho."

What could he mean by getting fans back onside?

It seems likely that Ziegler was referring to the European Super League in his tweet. The plans for the competition have been condemned, and not just by fans. Gary Neville has spoken passionately about being against the breakaway league, and could not hide his disgust for his former club, United, for their involvement.

It seems likely that Spurs supporters will be equally disappointed with their own club - in fact, Tottenham's Supporters' Trust has already told the club to distance itself from the ESL.

Therefore, Ziegler appears to be saying that getting rid of Mourinho may have been Tottenham's attempt to win back some favour amongst disillusioned supporters.

However, it has been reported elsewhere that Mourinho's sacking was nothing to do with the European Super League, and was simply due to poor results in 2021.

Will Mourinho's sacking win back supporters?

At this stage, it is too early to say.

It appears that supporters had been losing patience with Mourinho, as the side have shown little signs of progression during his tenure. Having finished sixth in 2019/20, they are one place lower this time around and in serious danger of missing out on the top four once more.

Yet it may not matter if they don't make the top four, as they look set to join the European Super League anyway. Right there is one of the problems with the newly-devised league. It does not appear to have been put together based on sporting merit.

That is something that will anger fans all around the world, including Tottenham supporters. Mourinho leaving may please some spectators, but it will likely take a lot more moving forwards to get the majority back on board.

