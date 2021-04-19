Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is less than impressed with the big clubs and the European Super League.

What has Ralph Hasenhuttl said?

It emerged on Sunday evening that a number of top Premier League sides will be joining the European Super League and Hasenhuttl certainly isn't pleased.

"This is a threat, this war by the big clubs against the rest. We have to fight against this and we have the fans on our side. Without them, this sport does not work," the German boss said, as quoted by Hampshire Live reporter Tom Leach.

What's the latest on the European Super League?

It was announced that twelve clubs across the continent would form a competition that would rival the UEFA Champions League.

From the Premier League, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham have all signed up for the intercontinental tournament.

However, it's believed that UEFA and the domestic leagues are exploring the possibility of banning the clubs involved from competing in their competitions if they go through with it.

What would the ESL mean for Southampton?



With potentially six clubs being banned from the English top-flight, this may present the Saints with an opportunity to become one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

The Saints are currently 14th in the Premier League but have previously demonstrated how they are capable of rubbing shoulders with some of the division's elite.

Back in November, the South Coast side were briefly at the summit of the Premier League following a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

However, their season took a turn for the worse as we entered 2021. Between New Years Day and the end of March, Hasenhuttl's side have picked up just two Premier League victories.

If the Saints are able to recapture the form they showed at the start of this season, then they could potentially find themselves at the top end of the table should the big clubs face expulsion from the Premier League.

1 of 15 Which Southampton manager signed Kyle Walker-Peters? Ralph Hasenhuttl Mark Hughes Ronald Koeman Claude Puel

What could this mean for Danny Ings?

Although Southampton may emerge as one of the top sides in the division, their marksman might have his eyes set on the European Super League.

It's previously been reported that Manchester City, who are set to join the new competition, have stepped up their interest in bringing Ings to the Etihad.

With Ings' contract winding down, Southampton aren't in a great position to try and keep Ings anyway, but one would assume the allure of moving to the ESL makes it even more unlikely.

Ings would get to face the best teams in the world and most likely earn considerably more on top.

News Now - Sport News