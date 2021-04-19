Football fans across the country have been united in repulsion at the European Super League.

The Premier League's traditional 'big six' announced on Sunday night that they would be joining the breakaway league.

A century and a half of tradition is hanging in the balance.

It has cast a huge shadow over Liverpool's game against Leeds on Monday night, with Gary Neville suggesting the Whites should protest against the Reds' "greed".

While supporters of all the clubs involved have voiced their displeasure, there will be something particularly jarring about Liverpool taking part.

John Henry and FSG are seemingly betraying the ethos of the club, its city and supporters - and they are making their voices heard outside Anfield.

Few clubs can match Liverpool for fans' activism and they have now launched a protest at the ground.

Banners were put up on Monday reading "LFC fans against European Super League", and "Shame on You. RIP LFC 1892-2021".

It's a sentiment that will resonate with fans everywhere.

Chelsea fans are reportedly planning a similar demonstration tomorrow at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool's supporters will also remove their flags and banners from The Kop for the upcoming match against Newcastle, which is the next time Jurgen Klopp's side play at home.

It will be a strange sight to see the stand empty but demonstrates the level of anger.

Liverpool fans have, of course, united in protest against their owners before. In 2016, 10,000 fans walked out of Anfield in the 77th minute against Sunderland to protest against the introduction of £77.

Fans will need to make themselves abundantly clear in the upcoming weeks and months and even beyond if they're to preserve the integrity of the game.

Yet at every turn, they are being discounted - with European Super League clubs set to call original supporters 'legacy fans' and focus on 'the fans of the future'.

A shambolic level of disrespect to ordinary fans and today's protests on Merseyside have inevitably been met with widespread praise.

