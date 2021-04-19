Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Jose Mourinho following a torrid run of form which has seen the club lose touch with their top four rivals.

The sacking arrived less than 24 hours after news emerged regarding the inception of the European Super League, but there doesn't appear to be a connection between two of the most stunning stories of the season so far.

Ryan Mason has been appointed as interim manager ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

The former midfielder is only 29 years old and lacks experience in management, so the chances of him convincing Daniel Levy of his credentials to take the job on a permanent basis appear slender at best.

According to Oddschecker, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite to succeed Mourinho at Spurs.

The German coach is universally regarded as one of the most promising managers in the game and has long been mooted as a future appointment at Spurs.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard and Maximiliano Allegri are all in the running for the job according to the bookmakers.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have created a series of starting XIs based on how Spurs could line up under the aforementioned four managers.

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann has established a strong philosophy at RB Leipzig that is both pragmatic and progressive.

Though the 33-year-old generally deploys three central defenders, his sides are expansive and free-flowing.

The likes of Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano are both young, physical Goliaths who like to step forward with the ball at their feet, and Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez could fulfil similar roles under Nagelsmann at Spurs.

As a natural right-wing-back, Matt Doherty gets the nod over Serge Aurier while Marcel Sabitzer, who has been linked with a summer switch to north London, follows his current manager to the Premier League and starts just in front of a finely balanced midfield axis of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele.

Lucas Moura joins Harry Kane at centre-forward to work the channels in a manner akin to that which Timo Werner used to operate under Nagelsmann at Leipzig.

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers brings James Justin and James Maddison with him from the King Power Stadium to address two of the club's biggest problems.

Spurs haven't replaced Christian Eriksen since his move to Inter Milan and Maddison is a player with the type of repertoire they were missing so blatantly during Mourinho's reign.

He has been linked with Spurs in the past and, having thrived under Rodgers' tutelage, could be swayed into a move to the capital. Justin, meanwhile, was a revelation prior to his season-ending ACL injury and is a more robust option to the underwhelming Doherty and perennial fire hazard Serge Aurier.

Rodgers' commitment to helping young players reach their potential sees Tanganga and Steven Bergwijn step into the side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Steven Gerrard

We're still learning about Steven Gerrard's managerial style but he's consistently utilised a 4-3-3 system since taking charge of Rangers.

The appointment of a new manager often gives an exiled player the opportunity to re-establish themselves (Cesar Azpilicueta under Thomas Tuchel, for example) and Ryan Sessegnon could be a beneficiary of that on the back of an impressive season on loan at Hoffenheim.

Though it remains to be seen if Sessegnon is best suited as a full-back or a winger, there is little chance that he will start ahead of Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon still has plenty to prove despite enjoying a positive debut season in English football.

Erik Lamela earns selection due to his unrelenting work-ethic and aggression from the right-wing, where he can create space for an overlapping Serge Aurier.

Though Glenn Kamara and Alfredo Morelos are two top performers at Rangers who Gerrard would likely be inclined to bring south of the border, neither are good enough to replace Harry Kane, Lo Celso, Ndombele or Hojbjerg in the starting XI.

Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is the only free agent of the four managers and his fierce track-record of success in Italy makes him a coveted option for Levy.

Regarded as something of a stubborn pragmatist, Allegri axes Ndombele here in what would certainly be a high-profile, eyebrow-raising omission from the starting XI.

Allegri famously defied AC Milan chairman Silvio Berlusconi and refused to play Ronaldinho at AC Milan during the 2010/11 season before led his side to the Serie A title, and history could repeat itself if Ndombele's flashes of brilliance don't translate into something more consistent.

The Frenchman makes way for Paulo Dybala, who is the third-most used player (182 appearances) in Allegri's career and a former Spurs transfer target.

Elsewhere, Lucas Moura and Son provide width and speed down the flanks while Sanchez and Alderweireld form a partnership at centre-back as the two most experienced players of their kind residing within the squad.

