Nothing like a nice quiet Monday in the world of football, eh?

There is something surreal about a day in which Jose Mourinho being sacked isn't even the biggest story doing the rounds.

The whole future of the game has been plunged into crisis by the confirmation that 12 clubs will join a European Super League.

The clubs in question are: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan.

It is a truly seismic day for football as we know it. There are reports the new league could begin as early as next season - and clubs have signed up for the next 23 years.

While it's almost impossible to imagine the regular leagues across the continent without those giants, that's a reality we're now having to come to terms with. The Premier League, Uefa and Fifa have said they will not support the breakaway group, meaning they could forfeit their places in the bodies' competitions.

So how will football look going forward? Perhaps a little something like this:

Champions League clubs

Leicester, West Ham, Everton, Leeds

Atalanta, Napoli, Lazio, Roma

Sevilla, Villarreal, Betis, Sociedad

Europa League clubs

Aston Villa, Wolves, Crystal Palace

Sassuolo, Verona, Sampdoria

Granada, Levante, Celta Vigo

New Premier League clubs

Norwich, Watford, Swansea, Brentford, Bournemouth, Barnsley

Leicester would no doubt be favourites to win the whole thing - and you wouldn't get odds of 5000/1 this time.

The European Super League itself

One of the many issues with the European Super League is that it's a closed shop and the 12 clubs listed above can't be knocked out or relegated. So who is likely to win it and who will struggle?

Arsenal and Tottenham, who aren't even in the Premier League's top six currently, are the obvious candidates to become the footballing equivalent of Italy in the Six Nations.

Real Madrid and Manchester City would be the two favourites for the title based on current form.

A future of 'legacy fans'

But herein lies the element of the Super League that is perhaps the most difficult to stomach. It's emerged, per BBC's Dan Roan, that current fans will be referred to as "legacy fans". Clubs are instead interested in the 'fans of the future', who simply want to see superstar players rather than supporting a specific club.

Ultimately, the future of football looks bleak. It might be easy to say 'let them go' but the game's elite clubs - who already enjoy such dominance and disproportionate wealth compared to their rivals - will have a monumental impact on the game as a whole if they do follow through with the controversial plans.

