The reaction to the announcement of the European Super League is set to rumble on for many days to come.

It seems the vast majority of football fans are strongly against the idea.

Meanwhile, pundits such as Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have also strongly condemned the idea.

UEFA reacted by insisting that all the clubs and players involved would be banned from other competitions.

However, we haven’t heard much from the clubs involved.

They all sent out statements regarding the announcement but they’ve been pretty silent otherwise.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Thomas Tuchel were coy when asked about the plans when facing the media. In fairness, the managers probably had zero say about the involvement of their club.

The players wouldn't have been consulted either.

Can you imagine how the biggest players feel? Winning the Champions League is the pinnacle of the biggest players in European football so how would they feel if they were no longer playing in that competition and, instead, competing in a Super League?

Well, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has become the first player involved in the plans to speak out.

The Portuguese shared Daniel Podence’s Instagram post and wrote: “Dreams can’t be buy (bought).”

Podence had written: “The ball. The song. The dream.

“The Zidane’s volley…Kaka’s solo…Liverpool in Athens…Ole in Barcelona…Cris and Seedorf…There some things we just can’t really pay for it.”

Well said - although it’s worth pointing out Podence means ‘Liverpool in Istanbul’ rather than Athens where they lost in the final to AC Milan.

Earlier on Monday, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera become one of the first to speak out as he wrote: "I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest.

"If this European super league advances, those dreams are over, the illusions of the fans of the teams that are not giants of being able to win on the field competing in the best competitions will end.

"I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved Champions League, but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet."

Herrera’s PSG side rejected the chance to join the European Super League.

