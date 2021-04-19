'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt made his return to action at WrestleMania 37.

It was actually at WWE Fastlane back in March that we got the first glimpse of the character, who returned to attack Randy Orton from underneath the ring.

Almost four months prior to that, he had been 'burned alive' by The Viper at TLC and hadn't been in action since.

All that changed at WrestleMania though, when 'The Fiend' returned from a Jack in the Box at ringside to begin his match with Orton.

However, it was actually The Legend Killer who came out on top, finishing the bout with an RKO after Alexa Bliss caused a distraction from on top of the box.

As we know - wherever 'The Fiend' goes, Bray Wyatt usually follows behind and 24 hours later at WrestleMania, he was back in the Firefly Fun House.

To celebrate the return of our favourite screwed up children's show, WWE have ranked the 10 most memorable Fun House moments to date. Check them out below:

Yep, it's fair to say there have been some memorable moments inside the Fun House. WWE's top 10 rankings is as follows:

10. Bray Wyatt limbos

9. Bray Wyatt smashes Ramblin' Rabbit

8. Bray Wyatt resurrects a ghost

7. Randy Orton destroys the Fun House

6. Ramblin' Rabbit is Seth Rollins

5. Muscle Man Dance

4. Seth Rollins burns down the Fun House

3. Alexa Bliss poisons Ramblin' Rabbit

2. The Fiend debuts

1. John Cena joins the nWo

Top of the list, of course, was a moment that came at WrestleMania 36, when John Cena stumbled his way into the Fun House.

That match is still rated highly by WWE fans 12 months later, and many are hoping we'll see another Firefly Fun House match in future and with Wyatt back, anything is possible.

The Firefly Fun House can be seen on WWE RAW, airing live weekly on BT Sport on Monday nights.

