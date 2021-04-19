Forza Horizon 5: Latest News, Release Date, Location, Map, Trailer, PS4, Xbox One And Everything You Need To Know

Fasten your seatbelts and watch for the lights as Forza Horizon is set to make its next-gen debut as the mecca of motorsport gaming.

There is no denying that the fourth edition of the driving series is rightfully considered as one of the greatest racing games ever made, leaving a lot of pressure on Forza Horizon 5 to shine on the brand new consoles.

Playground Games did a phenomenal job with the last game, providing stunning graphics with eye-opening realism, stunning details and enjoyable gameplay all under one umbrella - going head to head with Sony’s Gran Turismo Sport over the past few years.

That being said, Forza has always been an Xbox exclusive while the latter is Playstation only. But Forza’s open-world gameplay during the last game just gave it the edge.

It has always been a game for casual gamers as well as virtual racing experts, making Forza incredibly appealing to its wider audience and providing enjoyment for players of all skill levels. Forza 4 had over 450 cars to choose from, which will make gamers question what the new game will bring to the table.

Information regarding Forza Horizon 5 is fairly limited at this stage and we will update you on the developments regarding Playground’s forthcoming release.

Latest news

News and updates on Forza Horizon 5 will be posted here.

Release Date

Currently, it is not yet known when Playground will be bringing out the latest instalment of the Forza franchise. As we have seen over the past few years, the release of games has alternated on an annual basis.

If this trend continues, then we assume that Forza Horizon 5 will come out next year in 2022.

Platforms

As always, the Forza series will remain Xbox exclusive titles and will be available on both Series X/S as well as PC. Also, Forza Horizon 5 can operate crossplay which means players from both consoles will be able to compete against each other.

Location

Playground has taken gamers around the world with their locations. The first game took place in the United States while part two was set in France and Italy. Forza 3 took us down under to Australia while the fourth instalment saw us trawl through the back roads of Great Britain.

There has been no official confirmation as of yet where the new home for Forza Horizon 5 will be - but several leaks may have uncovered where that might be.

Map

The image below shows a leak from Reddit in what appears to be the latest map from the new game. It was added that this could be based somewhere in Japan, taking Forza into the Far East for the very first time.

Trailer

An official trailer is yet to be released for Forza Horizon 5 and will be added once it is revealed.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News