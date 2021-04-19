Gary Neville summed up the feelings of every football fan with his reaction to the European Super League.

As the news broke on Sunday afternoon that six Premier League clubs had signalled their intent to join what Uefa have described as "cynical project" motivated by "self-interest", Neville was commentating on a rather drab encounter between Manchester United and Burnley.

"European Super League, are Arsenal in that?! They've just drawn with Fulham," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"I can't concentrate on this game. The 6 English clubs should have points docked from them this season. It's an absolute joke."

The 12 clubs invited appear to have been selected on wealth and fanbases, with some notable absentees - German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, as well as PSG, have all refused to join.

Aside from the wider, more damaging implications of the Super League's formation, there has been plenty of discussion about the merits of some of the clubs joining.

Tottenham and Arsenal did not even qualify for the Champions League for this season, while Manchester United dropped down to the Europa League.

Manchester City, likewise, have never won the European Cup - nor have Atletico Madrid.

Indeed, while the European Super League seems content to consign history to the scrapheap, there are 14 clubs who have all won the historic European Cup who will not be included. As pointed out by Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol. They are:

Benfica, Celtic, Feyenoord, Ajax, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Hamburg, Steaua Bucharest, Porto, PSV, Red Star Belgrade, Marseille, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Between them, they have won the continent's most prestigious competition 19 times.

OK - so Nottingham Forest's invite must have got lost in the mail...

In all seriousness, though, it sums up a worrying break from tradition and with clubs like Arsenal and Spurs struggling so badly right now, it's not as if the competition will necessarily even be that strong.

The Champions League, as it stands, has an incredibly rich tradition. It's unclear what format it will take if and when Europe's giants depart - and Uefa have made it clear there will be no going back, with clubs signing a 23-year agreement to be part of the Super League.

The competition might continue without the breakaway 12 - and perhaps the likes of Benfica and Red Star will have a more legitimate chance to add to their trophy haul.

