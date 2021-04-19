Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Where will the fight take place?

Every boxing fan around the world desperately wants to know where the biggest fight in the sport’s history will take place.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are not only two of the UK’s biggest names in the sport, but also across the world, with their fights having gripped supporters from young to old.

Having been heavily discussed in recent years, it looks like the two British talents will finally get it on in a bout that will arguably compare with the stature of the Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier and Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield fights.

Both Joshua and Fury have embarked on vastly different boxing journeys to get where they are today. According to Boxrec, Fury is considered to be the better fighter ahead of Joshua and the pair sit first and second in the heavyweight rankings.

Born in Watford, Joshua started his professional career in eye-opening fashion after producing 20-straight knockout victories and picked up the WBA (Super), IBF and IBO world titles against Wladimir Klitschko which is considered to be one of the best fights of all time.

However, a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 went down as one of the biggest upsets in modern times, leaving the Madison Square Garden crowd stunned as Joshua lost his titles.

Despite this, he immediately exercised his rematch clause and recaptured his titles at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia six months later.

Fury, who grew up in Morecambe, is still undefeated ever since making his debut in 2008 and toppled the 10-year undefeated world champion Wladimir Klitschko impressively and dominantly in Germany in 2015.

After securing the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts, as a result, he was soon forced to relinquish the titles after mental health struggles prevented him from competing.

Many thought that he would not return to the sport, but those doubters were proved wrong as Fury made his comeback in 2018, and faced off against the big-hitting Deontay Wilder. Despite being heavily knocked down in the 12th round, Fury somehow managed to get to his feet and finish the fight, only for the bout to be ruled as a draw.

No matter, as Fury looked ahead to the hugely anticipated rematch and got his wish in 2020 at the mecca of boxing, the MGM Grand. He walked the walk after talking the talk beforehand, stopping Wilder in the seventh to become a two-time world champion.

As the weeks pass by, whispers continue to gradually get louder as to whether this behemoth of a fight will take place.

Where will the fight take place?

The location of the fight will be revealed when the official announcement is made by respective boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.

In which case, we will post the details of the fight location right here.

