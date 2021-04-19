Dustin Poirier has sensationally put forward Mike Perry as a potential opponent for Jake Paul, who knocked out Ben Askren on Saturday night in Georgia. Say no more.

Paul, aka "The Problem Child", flattened the former UFC fighter with a huge right hand to force the referee to call a stop to the contest at just one minute and 59 seconds of the first round.

Following his victory, the polarising YouTube sensation then went on to call out former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who is coming off a loss to Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

However, it seems like Poirier, who is currently training for his much-anticipated trilogy bout with McGregor at UFC 264 in July, has other ideas.

A few minutes after the fight finished in controversial fashion, he posted on social media: 'I want to see Jake Paul vs Mike Perry!'

Perry, aka "Platinum", sparred with Paul in the build-up to his fight with Askren. However, any chances of a fight between Perry and Paul are all but null and void.

While Perry's future in the UFC appears uncertain, he lacks the social media following to attract enough attention, and it appears Paul is already exploring other options regarding a potential fight with Poirier and Tommy Fury.

He tweeted: 'He was light work'

'In his own words "you kicked my ass"’

'I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober'

Poirier, though, who avenged his defeat in his rematch with McGregor, is preparing for his fight with "The Notorious", who is a far bigger pay-per-view draw.

