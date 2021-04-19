European Super League: Gary Neville calls for Leeds to launch protest vs Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has made a remarkable proposal ahead of this evening's game between Leeds and Liverpool at Elland Road.

What did Neville say?

The two sides met on the opening day of the season in a thrilling encounter which ended 4-3 to the Reds. However, Neville would not have the reverse fixture as tightly-contested if he had his way.

Taking to Twitter, Neville wrote: "Leeds players should walk to the side of the pitch and just let them keep scoring ! They don’t want competition...."

Why did he say it?

Neville's tweet follows the announcement of the European Super League on Sunday night. It has been set up by 12 founding clubs, six of which come from England, including Liverpool.

The former Manchester United right-back has been scathing in his response to the competition, and launched a passionate rant calling for the teams involved to be docked points and relegated for their actions.

Now he has come up with an idea for tonight's match, which could see Leeds leaving Liverpool embarrassed by not even trying to play against them as part of a protest against the European Super League.

Will it happen?

It seems very unlikely. If it did, it would be one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history, but Leeds have shown themselves to be a fiercely competitive side this year, and that will probably be the case once more tonight.

Instead, they may feel that beating Liverpool would send out a stronger message. The European Super League has been set up for the giants of European football, and Marcelo Bielsa's men may relish the opportunity to knock the Merseyside club down a peg or two.

Is Neville right to be so angry?

Neville has never been one to hold his tongue, and has not always voiced the most popular opinions. He does seem to be spot on this time, though.

Competition is vital in football, as it keeps all clubs dreaming that one day they could have their moment of glory. Back in 2016, Leicester arguably pulled off the greatest shock in the history of the sport when they won the Premier League. Would that be possible with the European Super League up and running? Almost certainly not.

1 of 15 Which Liverpool manager signed Luis Suarez? Kenny Dalglish Roy Hodgson Jurgen Klopp Rafael Benitez

If the European Super League does take place, it will see the 'big six' gain huge financial rewards, which would see them pull even further clear of the chasing pack.

If we want to see underdog stories and clubs playing one another on a level playing field, or at least somewhat close to one, then the European Super League must be scrapped.

News Now - Sport News