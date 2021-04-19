European Super League: Who are the teams taking part?

Sunday 18th April will be a day that will live long in the memory of football fans across the world.

Reports emerged during that weekend that a European Super League was set to go ahead after a joint statement was released from 12 of the founding members of the competition.

Shortly after, UEFA and the Premier League issues strong comments condemning the plans which will have a significant financial impact on their respective league structures and day-to-day running.

In reaction to this hugely controversial move, UEFA released a joint statement along with the English FA, Premier League, Spanish FA, Italian FA, La Liga and Serie A that all of the clubs involved in the newly-derived competition will be banned from their respective domestic leagues if they pursue with this breakaway.

The idea of the European Super League is to rival the UEFA Champions League with additional financial benefits from those sides competing. As it stands, 20 teams are expected to compete in the tournament with games taking place during mid-week.

Here is everything you need to know about the clubs that have been chosen to take part:

Premier League

Arsenal

Having never won the Champions League and only reached the final once in 2006, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is a controversial figure among the Emirates faithful over the year. This is due to the poor standard of football that they’ve seen and decisions made away from the pitch.

Chelsea

With only one European Cup to their name, Chelsea did not hesitate to make themselves part of the new Super League, adding with some fanfare that they are looking forward to working with stakeholders and supporters.

Liverpool

A club that brandishes the slogan ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ with pride, it appears that the six-time Champions League winners have gone against that with this move, which has attracted huge criticism from the fans.

Whether Liverpool will change their stance again, after a number of questionable decisions made by the club's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), remains to be seen

Manchester City

Still having yet to witness the feeling of triumph in Europe’s biggest competition, Manchester City have also made themselves a key figure in the plans for the breakaway tournament. Whether this has anything to do with their financial fair play controversy with UEFA recently, remains to be seen.

Manchester United

Joel Glazer was one of the two members of the respective boards to actually speak out about the incoming changes that could potentially be made, as far as Manchester United were concerned.

Cited by the Manchester Evening News, he said: “By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid.”

Tottenham

Tottenham was the biggest surprise out of all the clubs to be members of this organisation, mainly because of their poor success record in comparison to the other 11 teams in this exclusive club.

Having only won two league titles and no Champions Leagues in their existence, many will question how they managed to get their name into the big-money hat.

La Liga

Atletico Madrid

Like Spurs, Atletico Madrid have never had any success in Europe and yet have been chosen as one of the founding members of the league.

Their last La Liga triumph was in 2014 and won the Europa League three times in the space of eight years during the 2010s, and will not get the opportunity to win the Champions League.

Real Madrid

The Galacticos owner Florentino Perez has taken up the role as chairman of the ESL, which puts him head of the table as far as financial decisions are concerned.

This, therefore, will make Real Madrid the most powerful club in Europe and questions will be asked after every decision that is made, once, or if, the league gets underway.

Barcelona

It is the worst kept secret in football at this time that Barcelona are going through significant financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept through Spain as well as the entire planet.

This may be one of the most unusual steps considering that the club is member-owned, meaning they are not owned outright by a single individual. The question remains as to whether the Nou Camp faithful are on board with the Super League proposals.

Serie A

AC Milan

The red half of Milan have an elusive record in European competition - winning the Champions League seven times.

However, they have not featured in the competition since 2013 after going through a turbulent period in their history. As a result, there is no doubt that Rossoneri will be one of the clubs that will benefit most from this new reform.

Inter Milan

Unlike their city rivals, Inter have had more success in Europe recently having won the tournament in 2010 and have themselves a regular Champions League side.

Why they would give all that up for profit, remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Nerazzurri did not hesitate to get themselves involved in the hugely controversial plans.

Juventus

The Old Lady couldn’t resist getting involved in the latest European creation, in an attempt to solidify their impeccable club status.

Led by the Agnelli family, Juventus will look to go into the competition after winning the Champions League just twice, 1985 and 1996.

