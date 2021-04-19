The UFC have announced the official cast of MMA hopefuls who will compete on 'The Ultimate Fighter 29.'

Reports in recent weeks revealed that UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) and contender Brian Ortega (15-1) will serve as head coaches on the latest instalment of the long-running reality series.

Volkanovski is expected to defend his 145-pound title against Ortega at a date and location still to be determined later this year.

'TUF 28', which debuts on ESPN+ on June 1, features eight male bantamweights and middleweights. It is currently unknown if it will be available on-demand in the UK.

Sources told GIVEMESPORT the series will have a slightly different format due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will be introduced to the viewers in the show's premiere episode.

The new season premieres Tuesday, June 1, 2021, featuring the following cast members:

Bantamweight

Daniel Argueta | 27 | 5-0 | Albuquerque, N.M.

Brady Hiestand | 21 | 4-1 | Spokane, Wash.

Dustin Lampros | 26 | 5-0 | Boca Raton, Fla.

Vince Murdock | 30 | 11-6 | Sacramento, Calif.

Mitch Raposo | 22 | 5-0 | Fall River, Mass.

Joshua Rettinghouse | 31 | 16-5 | Spokane, Wash.

Liudvik Sholinian | 30 | 9-1 | Kiev, Ukraine

Ricky Turcios | 27 | 10-2 | Houston, Texas

Middleweight

Bryan Battle | 26 | 5-1 | Charlotte, N.C.

Tresean Gore | 26 | 3-0 | Coconut Creek, Fla.

Miles Hunsinger | 30 | 7-0 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Kemran Lachinov | 30 | 10-3 | West Springfield, Mass.

Ryder Newman | 26 | 3-1 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Andre Petroski | 29 | 5-1 | Glendora, N.J.

Aaron Phillips | 30 | 5-2 | N/A

Gilbert Urbina | 24 | 6-1 | Weslaco, Texas

