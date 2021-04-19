News breaking about the proposed inception of a new European Super League has sent shockwaves through the footballing world.

It's a story big enough to make front-page headlines on national newspapers and one that's drawn criticism from the next man to Boris Johnson.

With snippets of information being drip fed into the media, it's difficult to know exactly what the implications will be for the 12 clubs that have agreed to join the controversial new league.

Based on the rumblings we've heard from Uefa so far, though, it's clear that nobody is going to waltz into this new competition without suffering major repercussions.

While speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Uefa president Alexander Ceferin unleashed a scathing attack on the clubs involved.

"We are all united against this nonsense of a project," said Ceferin.

"I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against these disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else.

"[It is a] cynical plan, completely against what football should be. We cannot and will not allow that to change.

"Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. We urge everyone to stand tall with us as we do everything in our power to ensure this never ends up in fruition.

"This idea is a spit in the face of all football lovers. We will not allow them to take it away from us."

And in regard to what the new competition could mean for the players involved, Ceferin said that the 12 clubs could be banned from Uefa competitions.

"My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions."

Though he didn't explicitly discuss the prospect of stripping titles, that's a potential outcome that has been discussed more broadly in the media.

Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams revealed that Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Liverpool could all be stripped of their badges of honour, which are awarded to teams with five or more European Cups or those that win the competition in three consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was equally critical of the proposed league while delivering his verdict in response to the breaking news on Sunday.

Not only did he express his disgust at the situation, he urged the relevant authorities to strip titles and impose fines as punishment.

"Absolutely embarrassing. It's never going to happen. Let them break away but honestly, punish them straight away. Just punish them. If they announce a letter of intent has been signed by six clubs then they should be punished heavily. Massive fines, points deductions, take the titles off them, who cares?"

It remains to be seen whether such dramatic, legacy-defining sanctions will be imposed.

However, if Champions League and domestic titles are removed, then new winners will need to be crowned.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have taken a journey through footballing history to determine the winners of every Champions League since the turn of the millennium.

Once the 12 teams were removed from the equation, plenty of the winners were teams that reached the semi-finals of the competition along with three Super League sides.

In those seasons in which more than one team progressed as far as another non-Super League team, the trophy was awarded to the side that lost to the eventual winners.

It turns out, rather unsurprisingly, that Bayern Munich would be a domineering force in European football without the Premier League's 'big six', Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Using the proposed formula, the Bavarian giants, who regularly reach the final four of the competition, would add another nine titles to their cabinet and take their tally to 12 in all.

Elsewhere, Ajax would get revenge for their stunning defeat at the hands of Spurs in 2019 having joined Liverpool and Barcelona in the semis, while a Kylian Mbappe-inspired AS Monaco would have won the 2017 iteration of the much vaunted competition.

There's also first European Cup wins for Roma, Schalke, Villarreal, Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen.

Take a look at all 21 winners in full below:

2020:

Current winner - Bayern Munich

New winner - Bayern Munich

2019:

Current winner - Liverpool

New winner - Ajax

2018:

Current winner - Real Madrid

New winner - Bayern Munich

2017:

Current winner - Real Madrid

New winner - AS Monaco

2016:

Current winner - Real Madrid

New winner - Bayern Munich

2015:

Current winner - Barcelona

New winner - Bayern Munich

2014:

Current winner - Real Madrid

New winner - Bayern Munich

2013:

Current winner - Bayern Munich

New winner - Bayern Munich

2012:

Current winner - Chelsea

New winner - Bayern Munich

2011:

Current winner - Barcelona

New winner - Schalke

2010:

Current winner - Inter Milan

New winner - Bayern Munich

2009:

Current winner - Barcelona

New winner - Bayern Munich

2008:

Current winner - Manchester United

New winner - Roma

2007:

Current winner - AC Milan

New winner - Bayern Munich

2006:

Current winner - Barcelona

New winner - Villarreal

2005:

Current winner - Liverpool

New winner - PSV Eindhoven

2004:

Current winner - Porto

New winner - Porto

2003:

Current winner - AC Milan

New winner - Ajax

2002:

Current winner - Real Madrid

New winner - Bayer Leverkusen

2001:

Current winner - Bayern Munich

New winner - Bayern Munich

2000:

Current winner - Real Madrid

New winner - Valencia

