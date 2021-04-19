The European Super League has driven a huge fork in the road for the world of football.

In an astonishing power grab that has provoked passionate reactions from fans around the world, many of Europe's biggest clubs are planning to erect a new major competition as soon as possible.

And amongst the footballing institutions risking expulsion from the Champions League and their domestic competitions is none other than six-time European Cup winners Liverpool.

Liverpool back European Super League

The Reds' decision to join the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in this potentially game-changing move has inspired great swathes of criticism from both former players and Kopites.

Not only has the very rhetoric of 'You Will Never Walk Alone' been challenged in the midst of the move, but some Liverpool fans held a protest outside of Anfield to make their feelings clear.

However, perhaps the biggest update yet on Liverpool's involvement has come via a leaked email obtained by The Athletic showing Reds chief executive Billy Hogan addressing club staff.

Leaked Liverpool email

The in-depth message, which clarifies the reasons behind Liverpool's involvement, certainly makes for a revealing read and you can check out the full email down below:

"Dear Colleagues,

"You will be aware of the announcement published late last night regarding Europe's leading football Clubs coming together to establish a new mid-week competition, the European Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs.

"For quite some time now, Clubs, including our own, have held numerous longstanding concerns about not only the future of European football but also the way football is run by UEFA.

"The global pandemic has also accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model.

"We have therefore joined AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur as Founding Clubs of the Super League.

"It is anticipated that a further three Clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

"The Super League will be the future of European football and if we want to continue our journey of being a sustainable Club with ambition to grow and continue winning trophies then we should absolutely be part of that process and have a seat at the table rather than outside that group.

"The new annual tournament will provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football via a long-term commitment to uncapped solidarity payments which will grow in line with league revenues.

"These solidarity payments are expected to be roughly three times what is currently achieved from UEFA competitions.

"One of the core commitments of the European Super League is to vastly increase financial support for the football pyramid.

"After the start of the men’s competition, a corresponding women’s league will also be launched, helping to advance and develop the women’s game.

"We know that this announcement has provoked strong feelings within the game and elsewhere but we believe this decision is in the best long-term interests of Liverpool Football Club.

"Importantly, this is the beginning of the journey and we can now start an engagement process with you, supporters and key stakeholders to help shape this process in the right way.

"There is still much more information to come in due course.

"I will keep you updated as we progress on this journey and discuss further on our Town Hall tomorrow.

"Thank you for your continued support."

Very, very interesting. In fact, it's arguably the biggest indication yet as to why many of Europe's biggest clubs are angling for this shift, even if it rather plays down the negative reactions of fans.

Besides, one can't help feeling that the touted 'engagement process' with fans won't be an easy one if all parties are to come to an agreement that a European Super League is really the way forward.

