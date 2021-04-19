The latest football plans revealed by some of Europe’s supposed ‘biggest teams’, which involves creating a European Super League, has caused huge controversy across the entire footballing community

Sides in Europe have come up with the idea of a European Super League (ESL) and are starting to put these ideas into motion.

The recent announcement has even seen organisations like UEFA, FIFA and the Premier League criticise the idea and state that they will do everything in their power to reject the idea.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as 'Founding Clubs'.

The 12 named sides are not the only clubs involved in this new project. There are three more founding members yet to be named whilst five other teams alongside the 15 founding sides will be added. Rumours are suggesting that the three unnamed teams could include Bayern Munich.

It has truly shaken up the footballing world and the sides involved are due huge finances if the ESL goes ahead.

How much money will each founding member get?

When the Super League made the announcement they revealed that the founding clubs will split £3.5 billion euros (just over £3 billion) for signing on to establish “a sustainable financial foundation.”

The 15 founding member clubs are due to be sharing this £3 billion but they will not all be getting the same as it ranges from £310 million to £89 million per club.

There is also an annual prize fund of £2.66 billion. This would mean that the founder clubs are guaranteed between £130 and £213 million. This new Super League has received a lot of criticism, and many are hoping it doesn’t go to plan.

